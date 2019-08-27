FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon showers continue; cool front approaching next week

The cold front will be draped near the coast Thursday morning, providing just enough instability to keep isolated showers in the Thursday forecast. However, you will begin to notice a dip in the humidity during the latter half of Thursday as continental air slips into the region from the north. With the front meandering near the coast and over the coastal waters Friday, most WAFB neighborhoods will get a rain-free Friday with a welcomed drop in our typical August humidity. Although many WAFB neighborhoods can expect to reach 90° or more Friday afternoon, it won’t feel so bad given the less humid air.