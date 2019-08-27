FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon showers continue; cool front approaching next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was “August hot” Tuesday across the WAFB area, but a majority of neighborhoods did get a break from the rains for the day.
It stays dry overnight and into Wednesday morning, but be ready for a muggy morning start in the mid to upper 70s along with pockets of fog for the morning commute and bus ride. Rain is likely to return Wednesday afternoon and evening, however, as a cool front slowly works its way from north to south across the state. Afternoon temperatures will still manage to make it to around 90° for many WAFB communities before the rains take a bite out of the afternoon heat.
The cold front will be draped near the coast Thursday morning, providing just enough instability to keep isolated showers in the Thursday forecast. However, you will begin to notice a dip in the humidity during the latter half of Thursday as continental air slips into the region from the north. With the front meandering near the coast and over the coastal waters Friday, most WAFB neighborhoods will get a rain-free Friday with a welcomed drop in our typical August humidity. Although many WAFB neighborhoods can expect to reach 90° or more Friday afternoon, it won’t feel so bad given the less humid air.
Unfortunately, the dry pattern will not hold through the Labor Day weekend. The Storm Team forecast currently sets rain chances at 20% to 30% Saturday with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and a few t-storms expected both Sunday and Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2). Highs for the Labor Day weekend will be in the upper 80s to low 90s around the WAFB region.
If you are headed to the Gulf beaches for the Labor Day weekend, you can expect much the same, with scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers all three days. However, none of the days are expected to be all-day rains.
The local forecast for next week (Sept. 2 through 6) continues the trend of scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers each day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Gulf interests will want to keep tabs on Tropical Storm Dorian through the week and into the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Indeed, uncertainty remains high with regard to Dorian’s storm track beyond four to five days, as well as Dorian’s potential intensity by the upcoming weekend. There is some chance the system could enter the eastern Gulf Sunday or Monday. At this stage, there’s no need to become overly concerned about Dorian, but now would be a good time to review your tropical preparedness plans as well as review your preparedness supplies.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also tracking Tropical Depression #6 off the U.S. Atlantic Seaboard. The NHC is forecasting TD #6 to earn the name upgrade to Erin within the next day or so. Although there’s no threat to the U.S. East Coast, this tropical cyclone appears headed towards eastern Canada later in the week.
