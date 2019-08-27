City Park Lake covered in algae; BREC working to clear water

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have driven over City Park Lake, it’s hard to miss. The surface of the lake is covered in algae and makes the popular spot unsightly.
"It doesn't look good and this has been a bit, you can see in some corners it covers the entire parts of the lake and that's not good at all,” said John Namwamba. “It’s not healthy.”
Namwamba and his son visit the park all the time.
"We love this lake, we love this environment, and when we walk around, we feel mentally OK,” he said.
Amanda Takacs, the assistant director of natural resource management at BREC says the algae is a result of the hot conditions and is something that’s typically seen every year.
“The lake is a natural ecosystem that is going to go through cycles,” Takacs said. “So I’m sure everybody has seen their lawns shoot up in the last couple weeks with their grass being really high. Same thing is going on with the lake.”
She says it’s not what’s on top of the water that she’s concerned about, rather the invasive vegetation growing underneath the surface which depletes the oxygen in the water and chokes the life out of the whole ecosystem.
To help fix the problem, 200 carp will be released into the water to target those plants.
"If there’s nothing else left in the pond for them to eat, they will eat some of the algae, but ultimately, the algae is something that is either removed mechanically, which is very difficult in a 50, 60 acre lake, or chemically with copper sulfate, which we try not to use if we can avoid because it does have some other effects that we may not want, especially during this heat,” Takacs said.
The ultimate fix, she says, is to dredge the lake, but BREC is not ready to pull the trigger on that just yet. It has the funds secured to start dredging, but is waiting on LSU to decide if it will dredge its lakes at the same time to take advantage of the lake’s master plan.
Namwamba says there should be no hesitation in fixing this natural resource.
"The city should do something about it and that way, I’m sure the animals that live here would also be happy,” Namwamba said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.