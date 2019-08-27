Chick-on-a-Stick with Sweet n’ Spicy Orange Marinade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bone-in chicken is one of the hardest meats to grill. You have to be careful to cook it completely without burning the skin. We have made it easier to enjoy grilled chicken by using boneless, skinless chicken breasts and marinating it with the flavors of orange, cane syrup, fresh herbs, and crushed red chile peppers.
Prep Time: 2½ hours
Yields: 4 servings
Ingredients:
3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 cup orange juice
¼ cup Louisiana cane syrup
2 tsps fresh thyme leaves
2 tsps chopped fresh basil
1½ tsps chopped fresh sage
1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon
½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
¼ cup dry white wine
1 tbsp minced garlic
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
Between two pieces of plastic wrap, pound chicken breasts until breast size is doubled. Cut breasts into 1-inch strips and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, blend orange juice, cane syrup, herbs, pepper flakes, wine, and minced garlic. Add chicken to marinade. Let sit at room temperature at least 2 hours.
Preheat an outdoor gas or charcoal grill to medium high heat according to manufacturer’s directions.
Thread chicken onto bamboo skewers, reserving marinade.
Season chicken to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Grill 5–7 minutes on each side or until done. While grilling, baste chicken with reserved marinade.
