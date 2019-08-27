Beloved charter fishing captain Theophile Bourgeois laid to rest

JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - Family, friends and loved ones said their goodbyes to beloved fisherman and charter boat captain Theophile Bourgeois Monday morning (Aug. 26).
Cars packed the parking lot of the Jean Lafitte Auditorium in a testament to how many people knew and loved Bourgeois, who died last week after his seaplane crashed. The plane went down in Chandeleur Sound while he was on his way back from a fishing trip.
Two other people were on the plane at the time, and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued all three from the water. Bourgeois did not survive.
His friend, Greta Prestenbach, said Bourgeois was a selfless man who loved to make other people happy.
“He was loving and giving and caring and he was a wonderful person. He cared about other people and having other people enjoy themselves, entertaining them," Prestenbach said. "And he was just a great person.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, but family members said they believe bad weather played a role.
