Bayou Chene barge removed; waterway open for traffic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The temporary barge sunk in Bayou Chene to help mitigate backwater flooding has been removed.
According to the United States Coast Guard unit in Houma, the waterway is now open for marine through traffic as of Aug. 27.
Officials encourage mariners to use extreme caution while traveling through 20 Grand, Mile Marker 99′, Stouts Pass, and at the entrance and throughout Bayou Chene due to shoaling in or near the edge of the channel.
A temporary barge was sunk in Bayou Chene when the Army Corps of Engineers were discussing opening the Morganza Spillway during the Mississippi River’s record-long flood stage. The barge acts as a temporary floodgate site to prevent backwater flooding into parts of the Atchafalaya Basin.
