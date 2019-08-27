Baton Rouge Rehab launches class to manage pain and its emotional impact

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital (BRRH) has launched a free pain management education class, providing education and techniques to manage pain outside of traditional medical management, and with a focus on the emotional aspect of pain.
The class is geared toward those with acute pain as opposed to chronic pain. The class model features a licensed clinical social worker and a physical therapist working together with the class.
“We know people want healthier ways to work through their pain, before it gets out of control, and this class will dive into a variety of non-opioid treatment options,” said Melissa Shaw, a licensed clinical social worker at BRRH. “There’s a gap in our community for this type of education, and we see that every day in our own pain management and therapy departments.”
The first class is on Wednesday, August 28 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Starting in September, the class will be offered on the second Thursday and fourth Wednesday of each month. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information or to RSVP, call (225) 231-3123 or email Roxane.Bingham@BRRehab.com.
