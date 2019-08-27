Baton Rouge police to host 5K fundraiser for suicide awareness, prevention

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting 5K run to honor a former officer and raise money for suicide awareness and prevention.
Organizers hope the “Uphill Climb 5K,” scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, will raise funds for suicide prevention, education and treatments for those affected by suicide and mental wellness. Interested participants can sign up online on imathlete.com.
Participants will start from the police department’s headquarters at 9000 Airline Hwy. They’ll run through the neighborhood to the west of the headquarters then ends with a half-mile run to the top of the five-story parking garage. The event will conclude with music, food and a CrossFit competition.
The competition will be in honor of Cpl. Bryan Thompson, who enjoyed CrossFit. Thompson passed away on March 23, 2018.
Behind the Line BR, a non-profit that assists first responders and their families, is putting together a Runner’s Dream package, and is asking for donations.
