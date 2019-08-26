Welcome home the Little League World Series Champions Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Louisiana’s first ever Little League World Series champions will return home to New Orleans on Monday. If you want to congratulate and greet the champions, here’s your chance.
Players and coaches will land at the Louis Armstrong Airport and the team will welcome fans in the parking lot outside the Shrine on Airline around 4 p.m. Monday evening.
The celebration will be held in the parking lot on Deputy James Clarius Drive near the Jefferson Performing Arts Center and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office’s fourth district location.
Jefferson Parish officials say the Jefferson Performing Arts Center will be opened to accommodate the homecoming celebration, should weather get in the way.
Officials are urging fans not to greet the team at the airport due to concerns about traffic and security.
The Eastbank team fought through the losers’ bracket after dropping its opening game to Hawaai, winning six games in eight days, capped by becoming the first team from Louisiana to win the Little League World Series, shutting out Curacao 8-0.
In a continuation of the celebration, President Donald Trump has invited the team to the White House.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.