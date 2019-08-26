WANTED: Man accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse at gym

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse while at the gym.
Police say on Tuesday, June 18 around 6:40 p.m., the suspected purse thief entered the gym at the Fountain Lake apartment complex, located at 2525 Orice Roth Rd., and saw an elderly couple using treadmills inside the gym. The man reportedly pretended to work out, then grabbed the woman’s purse off the dumbbell wrack where it was hanging and fled the gym.
Police say the victim’s purse contained her iPhone 8, as well as a gift card worth more than $1,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dominick Rodi at 225-647-9538 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
