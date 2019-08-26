New pop-up library available at Baton Rouge metropolitan airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new pop-up library for e-books will help travelers pass the time while they’re at the Baton Rouge metropolitan airport.
The library started in partnership with book distributor Baker & Taylor and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library (EBRPL).
Travelers can have free access to e-books on a smartphone or tablet, and can be used via the internet connection native to the airport.
To start reading, travelers can access the Wi-Fi connection to their device, and select “Pop Up Library.” Then, they can open their browser, enter PopUpLib.com and tap “Go” to start reading.
The collection is updated on a monthly basis, and will reflect user interest based on frequently borrowed titles. The next phase of this partnership with the airport will involve installing a “vending machine” kiosk to supply physical books to travelers with Library cards.
In January, Baker & Taylor launched the Pop Up Library program at the American Library Association’s (ALA) Midwinter Conference in Seattle. The Baton Rouge e-book library is the first installation in an airport.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.