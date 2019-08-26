Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Georgia Southern Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview the season opener with Georgia Southern.
WAFB will show the news conference LIVE in the 9Sports App.
Orgeron is entering his third full season as head coach of the Tigers. His record is 25-9. LSU is coming off a 10-3 season and a win in the Fiesta Bowl. LSU is ranked No. 6 in the country.
This is the first time the two teams have ever faced each other. Georgia Southern is a member of the Sun Belt Conference. The Eagles were 10-3 last season. LSU is 32-1 all-time against the current teams in the Sun Belt.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will air on ESPNU.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.