LSU defeats Navy in overtime

Initially, it was a battle between Meghan Johnson and a Navy defender for the ball and the Navy defender got the first touch and misplayed it a bit. Pair that with Johnson’s incredible effort and the ball ended up on the toes of Johnson. At this point in time, the goalkeeper had come way out of net to pose a threat to Johnson. The sophomore from Baton Rouge played a nifty little touch to her left to dispose of the keeper and then she finished it off by putting it on the near side of the net to miss the recovering Navy defender as the last line of defense. It was Johnson’s first-career goal and first-career game-winner.