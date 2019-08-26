FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday rains should taper off by evening

Wednesday looks even wetter, with rain chances posted at 50 to 60 percent for the day. But there is some good news in that Wednesday’s rains are linked to a cool front that will slip through the Bayou State and slowly sag south of Baton Rouge by Thursday. For the time being, the Storm Team is carrying at 20 percent chance of showers on Thursday afternoon with the front lingering over the coastal parishes. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be around 90 degrees for metro Baton Rouge.