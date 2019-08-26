FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday rains should taper off by evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday has been another in a string of wet days across the WAFB-viewing area with showers, thunderstorms and occasional localized downpours dumping more than an inch of rain in just a handful of minutes in spots. Thankfully, rains will taper off into the evening and come to an end overnight.
While Tuesday morning should be a dry one for the area, the First Alert forecast calls for a return of scattered thundershowers for Tuesday afternoon. However, with rain chances set at just 30 percent, a majority of WAFB neighborhoods should stay dry through the day. Plan for a morning start in the mid 70s with temperatures reaching the low 90s for Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday looks even wetter, with rain chances posted at 50 to 60 percent for the day. But there is some good news in that Wednesday’s rains are linked to a cool front that will slip through the Bayou State and slowly sag south of Baton Rouge by Thursday. For the time being, the Storm Team is carrying at 20 percent chance of showers on Thursday afternoon with the front lingering over the coastal parishes. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be around 90 degrees for metro Baton Rouge.
We should see a break from the rains and a dip in the humidity by Friday. WAFB communities along and north of the I-10/12 corridor could dip into the 60s for Friday morning with mostly sunny skies expected through the afternoon. Although temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees or more on Friday, the lower humidity on the north side of the cool front should make for a nice, albeit warm, summer afternoon.
What about that Labor Day weekend?
Unfortunately, scattered rains return: set rain chances at 30 percent for Saturday, 40 percent for Sunday, and 50 percent for Monday. Highs on all three days will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. In effect, the “unofficial“ end of summer will still feel like summer around the Red Stick.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking T.S. Dorian as well as Invest 98L in the Atlantic basin.
Dorian is expected to become a hurricane as it tracks to the northwest across the eastern Caribbean and heads towards Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.
At this stage, Dorian is too far to our east for us to become overly concerned. However, the extended range computer guidance suggests that there is some chance that Dorian could get into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the Labor Day weekend.
Meanwhile, 98L looks like it may become Erin. However, regardless of development, this system will no threat to land.
