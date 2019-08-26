FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep rain gear handy for morning commute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heading out the door on this back-to-school/back-to-work Monday, areas of showers are showing up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and may well play a role in your early commute.
Allow a little extra time for wet, slick streets – the National Weather Service is keeping the Flash Flood Watch in our forecast until 7:00 am; we’re still looking at a 60% - 70% coverage of showers/storms this morning and into the afternoon – a high topping out in the mid/upper 80°s.
Overnight, clearing skies – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix – a 40% coverage of rain – a high in the lower 90°s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.