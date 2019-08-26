The cheapest place to get gas in the country is in Baton Rouge

Gas pumps (Source: WAFB)
August 26, 2019 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 10:13 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The average price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 8 cents per gallon across the country over the past two weeks.

The national average is now sitting at $2.66 per gallon.

Baton Rouge is currently touting the country’s lowest average gas price at $2.07.

The lowest gas price in the country, according to GasBuddy.com, comes from a Circle K/Exxon gas station at the corner of Old Perkins Road and Highland Road, right by I-10. People using Circle K’s Easy Pay rewards card will only pay $1.88 per gallon.

The lowest gas price in the country on Aug. 26 was at the Circle K on Perkins at Highland. (Source: WAFB)
The lowest gas price in the country on Aug. 26 was at the Circle K on Perkins at Highland. (Source: WAFB)

The highest average price in the nation is Honolulu’s $3.57.

Diesel is down 3 cents also, to $3.01 per gallon.

