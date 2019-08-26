Celebration after historic Little League World Series win made sweeter for Louisiana’s team by invitation to White House

(WAFB) - The Eastbank All-Stars from River Ridge, La. are set to be hosted by the White House after their historic win in the Little League World Series Championship Sunday, Aug. 25.
A spokeswoman for House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who represents Louisiana’s first congressional district, said Scalise immediately called President Trump to host the team for a victory celebration. The spokeswoman said President Trump was “thrilled” at the news.
In a tweet posted to his account Sunday evening, President Trump officially acknowledged that he’d be extending an invitation to the team. View the tweet below.
Team Louisiana came away with the 8-0 win to earn the title. This is the first time a team from Louisiana has won the Little League World Series.
Read a full recap of the win by clicking the link here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.