Ascension Parish Public School speech language department named ‘Public School Program of the Year’

(WAFB) - The Speech Language Department of Ascension Public Schools received the Louisiana Speech-Language-Hearing Association’s (LSHA) “Public School Program of the Year” Award for 2019, according to a Monday announcement from the school officials.
The award is the second one for Ascension Parish, with the last time being in 1999. LSHA described this award as seeking “to honor innovative and quality speech-language-hearing services in the schools."
The award was received under the leadership of Mia McDaniel as Special Education Coordinator, who retired in May.
“How blessed I am to be leaving on this note? I can’t wait to see what my friends, a dedicated and talented group of SLPs now led my Alycia Patty along with audiologist Michelle Smith, will continue to do,” McDaniel said.
The department employs 47 speech language pathologists, including a bilingual therapist, one audiologist, and three teachers of the deaf.
The award was presented at the LSHA’s annual conference on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
McDaniel and Patty were both present along with Speech Facilitator Stephanie Scallan to receive the honor. While this award is technically an annual occurrence, it is rarely actually given because a school system must prove to be incorporating many effective and creative ideas into their Special Education curriculum, according to the school.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.