Southeastern Lions hold media day, looking to all pull in same direction this season

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Frank Scelfo is entering his second season at Southeastern and Saturday the Lions hosted media day to introduce their 2019 team.
They are coming off a 4-7 season and are picked to finish eighth in the Southland Conference. However, Scelfo says he is trying to win right now and that unlike last year, it’s going to take all involved moving as one.
“Everybody buying in pulling the same direction, which I don’t think we did that last year," said Scelfo. “I think we had personal agendas. Guys wanted to ... it was more of a ‘me’ process than ‘we’ process. So, this whole spring and preseaon, we talked about ‘us.’”
“Coming into this year, our second year being under Coach Scelfo, we kind of know how he runs things and we kind of know how we want to run things from a players standpoint,” added senior quarterback Chason Virgil. “So, being able to compromise from what he wants and what the players want and together to have it as smooth sailing as possible.”
The Lions open the season by hosting Jacksonville State on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
