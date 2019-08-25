One injured in shooting on Nadler Street in Plaquemine

By Kevin Foster | August 24, 2019 at 10:04 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 10:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Plaquemine Police Department are responding to a shooting on Nadler Street in the northern area of Plaquemine.

A representative for the police department said a black male suffered a gunshot injury to the back. The representative was not able to provide specifics about the victim’s condition, but did say emergency officials are attempting to stabilize him now.

Other details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

