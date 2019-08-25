Mosquito spraying to happen Sunday over area where West Nile virus positive mosquitoes found

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control agency plans to host an aerial mission tonight over an area of south Baton Rouge where West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes were collected.
East Baton Rouge Parish officials announced Friday, Aug. 2 they’ed received the first mosquito sample for 2019 that tested positive for West Nile Virus. A mosquito sample in West Baton Rouge Parish also tested positive for West Nile Virus.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the first human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana for 2019.
The first five cases of the neuroinvasive disease were reported in the following parishes:
- East Baton Rouge
- Livingston
- St. Tammany
- Washington (2)
Two cases of West Nile Fever were reported, one in EBR and one in Washington Parish. Two asymptomatic cases were also reported, one in Caddo and one in Washington Parish. Those cases were diagnosed as a result of blood donation.
LDH said at the same time in 2018, 53 cases had been reported statewide.
LDH offers the following information to protect people from West Nile Virus:
Protect Yourself from Mosquitoes
If you will be outside, you should wear a mosquito repellent containing DEET. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that repellents should contain no more than 30% DEET when used on children. Insect repellents also are not recommended for children younger than two months. CDC recommends that you always follow the recommendations appearing on the product label when using repellent.
- Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.
- To apply repellent to your face, spray on your hands and then rub on your face
- Adults should always apply repellent to children
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors for long periods of time
- Avoid perfumes and colognes when outdoors for extended periods of time
- Make sure that your house has tight-fitting windows and doors, and that all screens are free of holes
Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Grounds
Reduce the mosquito population by eliminating standing water around your home, which is where mosquitoes breed.
- Dispose of tin cans, ceramic pots and other unnecessary containers that have accumulated on your property. Turn over wheelbarrows, plastic wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children’s toys or anything that could collect water. Be sure to empty these containers each week.
- Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers. Drainage holes that are located on the container sides collect enough water for mosquitoes to breed.
- Check and clean roof gutters routinely. They are often overlooked but can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.
- Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish. Water gardens can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used. A swimming pool that is left untended by a family for a month can produce enough mosquitoes to result in neighborhood-wide complaints. Be aware that mosquitoes may even breed in the water that collects on swimming pool covers.
Anyone with concerns about mosquitoes in their yard should call EBR’s mosquito abatement. It provides inspection and spraying services free of charge for parish residents.
