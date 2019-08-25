Istrouma High School Principal Reginald Douglas dies

“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is deeply saddened by the loss of Istrouma High School Principal Reginald Douglas. Douglas was instrumental in creating the vision for Istrouma High School and will always be a champion of education. He will forever be known for his kindness and for instilling character-building and leadership qualities everywhere he worked. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, staff and students during this difficult time. Our school district will provide the school with additional counselors, I CAREspecialists, and other staff to assist the campus and offer comfort to students and staff throughout the week. Mr. Douglas was a tremendous leader and friend and was beloved by all,” wrote the school system’s spokesman.