Istrouma High School Principal Reginald Douglas dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Baton Rouge community are mourning the death of well-known Istrouma High School Principal Reginald Douglas.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said Douglas died of natural causes.
A spokesman for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a statement about Douglas’ legacy Sunday afternoon. You can read the statement below.
“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is deeply saddened by the loss of Istrouma High School Principal Reginald Douglas. Douglas was instrumental in creating the vision for Istrouma High School and will always be a champion of education. He will forever be known for his kindness and for instilling character-building and leadership qualities everywhere he worked. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, staff and students during this difficult time. Our school district will provide the school with additional counselors, I CAREspecialists, and other staff to assist the campus and offer comfort to students and staff throughout the week. Mr. Douglas was a tremendous leader and friend and was beloved by all,” wrote the school system’s spokesman.
Tributes to Douglas also came from the school system’s superintendent, and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome Sunday afternoon.
“He modeled excellence and had high expectations for all. He was an outstanding colleague and an even better friend,” said Superintendent Warren Drake. “We will all profoundly miss him and must work to carry on his legacy of leadership and success.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.