FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy end to the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An area of low pressure in the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico is going to make for a soggy end to the weekend.
The Weather Prediction Center has placed the local area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for flash flooding tomorrow. Be on the lookout for nuisance street flooding if you plan to be out and about, especially Sunday afternoon when rain chances will be at their peak.
Passing rain bands will provide periods of heavy rain and some gusty winds. Some areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain from now through Monday as the low pressure system exits the region.
The only bright side to the rain will be afternoon temperatures. We barely make it out of the 70s Sunday and only the mid-80s Monday.
A weak cold front will push through the area late Thursday. This front won’t bring a huge cool down, but you’ll enjoy the lower humidity and a chance to dry out heading into the weekend.
An easterly wave is forecast to move west across the Northern Gulf of Mexico by the end of next weekend. This will bring back enhanced rain chances to the area.
The tropics are becoming quite busy with now Tropical Storm Dorian out in the Central Atlantic and Invest 98-L sitting off the Atlantic Florida Peninsula. Dorian is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane and move into or very close to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by the middle of the week. For now, no immediate tropical threats are present for the Gulf of Mexico.
