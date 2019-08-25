FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep rain gear handy for morning commute

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Dorian is beginning to strengthen as it heads towards the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean Sea. Dorian is forecast to move into the Northern Caribbean possibly impacting Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by the middle of the week. Some long range guidance brings the remnants of Dorian into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. While any redevelopment doesn’t appear too likely at this point, the evolution of this tropical system will be worth keeping an eye on. Invest 98-L off the East Coast remains at a high chance for development late tonight or tomorrow.