FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep rain gear handy for morning commute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The slow moving low pressure system that has brought us off and on showers through the weekend will still be nearby as we head back to work and school Monday. Keep the rain gear handy, especially for the morning as rain is likely.
Some pockets of heavy rain remain possible and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the local area until 7 a.m. Monday. The flood threat has come down some due to limited rain amounts, but the area could still encounter some minor nuisance street flooding for the Monday morning commute.
Overall, the forecast will improve as we move through the week. Rain remains high Tuesday and Wednesday, but showers and t-storms won’t be as widespread in coverage. A weak cold front enters the area Thursday and pushes through late Thursday into early Friday. This front won’t deliver a significant cool down, but will give us a chance to dry out and enjoy some lower humidity into Saturday.
By late Saturday moisture will start to move back in, but we should stay mainly dry for LSU football Saturday night. On Sunday and Labor Day we’ll see scattered showers and t-storms return to the forecast as a weak easterly wave moves across the Gulf of Mexico.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Dorian is beginning to strengthen as it heads towards the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean Sea. Dorian is forecast to move into the Northern Caribbean possibly impacting Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by the middle of the week. Some long range guidance brings the remnants of Dorian into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. While any redevelopment doesn’t appear too likely at this point, the evolution of this tropical system will be worth keeping an eye on. Invest 98-L off the East Coast remains at a high chance for development late tonight or tomorrow.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.