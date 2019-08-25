FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch issued Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of our local area until mid-morning Monday.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches will be fairly widespread with localized spots possibly receiving upwards of 5 inches through Monday morning. An elongated area of low-pressure will be responsible for the wet weather today and tomorrow. Make sure to have the rain gear handy not only for the conclusion of the weekend but also the start of the work week.
The area is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for nuisance flooding today into early tomorrow morning and then a Slight Risk (1 out of 4) for Monday late morning through the afternoon. Keep an eye out for standing water on low lying, poorly drained areas including roads, ditches, bayous and steams.
The only positive to the rain will be we get a break from the heat as highs stay in the low to mid 80s today and tomorrow. Rain chances will come down some Tuesday and Wednesday as activity returns to a more scattered to numerous nature. A weak cold front pushes through the area Thursday providing a dry out and a slight cool down to end the week.
Temperatures will remain warm, but humidity levels will be comfortable especially Friday and early Saturday. Limited moisture will start to push back in late Saturday.
A few isolated showers can’t be totally ruled out for the LSU football game Saturday. An easterly wave is forecast to move west across the Gulf of Mexico for the start of next week and could help elevate rain chances.
The tropics remain active today. We are still monitoring Invest 98-L for possible development into a Tropical Depression later today. Tropical Storm Dorian remains way out in the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Western Caribbean by the middle of the week.
