Dispute at area home leads to foot chase into bayou, fight with deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) deputies arrested Cory Blake, 41, after a dispute at an area home ended in an altercation with deputies and a chase into Manchac Bayou.
Deputies wrote in an arrest report that Blake was involved in a dispute at a residence in the 26000 block of Bayou Drive on Friday, August 23. Before deputies arrived, Blake was told to leave the property by another person living in the home. Blake left, then later returned. He then armed himself with a handgun in the home.
Barricaded in a bathroom, the other occupant again ordered Blake to leave, according to the arrest report. Blake then went onto the porch and fired the weapon, the report states.
After the other occupant exited the bathroom and went outside, Blake allegedly dragged her to a nearby vehicle, saying they needed to leave.
Deputies arrived on the scene and began investigating, at which point Blake began running from the residence, eventually jumping into Manchac Bayou.
Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police were contacted to remove Blake from an area under a pier located outside of EBRSO’s jurisdiction.
Blake eventually swam back onto East Baton Rouge Parish land where he was met by deputies. Blake then squared up and hit a deputy in the head with closed fists, the arrest report say. He was eventually brought to the ground and taken into custody.
Investigators later learned Blake had previously received a felony drug charge in 2013. He was also found to have two outstanding warrants through EBRSO Traffic Court, according to the arrest report.
Blake was booked on multiple charges, including domestic abuse and battery, illegal use of a weapon, resisting an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and battery of a police officer.
