Basketball Tournament unites law enforcement and Baton Rouge youth

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of basketball teams and members of law enforcement attended the TRUCE Hoop Fest at Perkins Park Gymnasium. The non-profit focuses on reducing violence among Baton Rouge youth.
Executive Director Aishala Burgess says the organization started hosting the event in 2018. The event was conceptualized as a way to help members of law enforcement engage with youth in healthy activities together.
“It gives us an opportunity to bring light to our community to bring something positive to our community. It’s giving us an opportunity to reach young people,” said Burgess
Boys and girls between age 8 and 18 can participate in the event. Burgess says the event is not only fun, but also it serves as a positive way to help keep kids out of danger.
"Of course, [Friday night] with the violence that we experienced, we lost a 14-year-old last night, and so this is really important and for us to see our youth and engage our youth to give them something positive to see, positive to talk about, and something positive to do.”
