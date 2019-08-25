Altuve homers in big inning, Astros beat Angels 11-2

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (lower back stiffness) did agility work and light running but is still not hitting or throwing, manager AJ Hinch said. The Astros hope to increase his activity over the coming days including being able to do batting practice and fielding ground balls. ... Aledmys Díaz (foot) was set to continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, splitting time between shortstop and third base. Hinch said he could be reactivated by Tuesday.