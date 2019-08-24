WATCH: Funeral service for former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The funeral service of former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco is scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette.
Blanco passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18 following a courageous battle with cancer.
The service starts at 10:30 a.m.
Blanco’s children spoke at her service. Eldest daughter Karmen Blanco described her mother as unconditionally patient and kind to those in her life.
Blanco’s son Raymond Blanco Jr. recalled one of his earliest childhood memories of his mother.
Governor John Bel Edwards had ordered flags be flown at half-staff until after the funeral mass on Saturday, Aug. 24.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Governor Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center, via the University of Louisiana - Lafayette Foundation, 705 East St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70504 or online at Give.louisiana.edu.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.