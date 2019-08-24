Parents, homeowners worried about safety due to extremely long carpool lines near school

PRAIREVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Driving down Henderson Bayou Road in Praireville on weekday afternoons can be described as chaotic.
It’s because of Galvez Primary School’s extremely long carpool line on Henderson Bayou Road, causing a traffic nightmare.
“A complete and total chaos,” said Jessee Thompson, who is the parent of a first grader at the school.
Parents say the nightmare begins every weekday afternoon starting at around 2:45 p.m.
“Between buses going both ways, cars going both ways and we’re all sitting on both sides of the road, but there’s really not a shoulder,” said Thompson.
The carpool line with parents reaches almost a quarter of a mile in one direction down the road.
“You have to zigzag from one side to the other in order to get through. It’s pretty inconvenient as well as just unsafe,” said Luke Guillory, who also is the parent of a student attending the school.
Cars in both directions squeezed over to the shoulder of the road, creating only one small lane for both buses to come in and out to pick up children from campus, and cars just trying to make it through.
“We love the school, just something’s going on with this,” said Thompson.
While parents are fearful of an accident waiting to happen, homeowners who live nearby are frustrated as well.
“I’ve had to alter my work schedule in order to miss this traffic and come home, and it’s kind of annoying,” said Lexie Robert.
She and her husband, Austin Robert, can’t even get in and out of their driveway for more than an hour some weekday afternoons.
"Have to put your truck in park, wait for a gap to open up to turn in your own driveway. So, little annoying,' said Austin Robert.
Parents say they’re just hopeful maybe someone will come out and direct traffic or there will be changes made to the carpool route.
"Nobody’s guarding or watching, we all just kind of sit here and hope for the best," said Thompson.
Thompson says she has reached out to the school as well as local authorities.
A spokesperson with Ascension Parish Schools gave WAFB a statement saying, "We are working with Ascension Parish Government to find solutions to school related traffic across the district."
