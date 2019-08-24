Off-Duty State Police Lieutenant tasered after allegedly resisting trooper during DWI arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two documents released to WAFB Saturday afternoon, an arrest report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and a press release issued by Louisiana State Police, provide a better idea of exactly what happened when a Baton Rouge State Police Lieutenant was arrested and charged with DWI and speeding early Saturday morning.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A arrested Sheldon Perkins, 48, of Baton Rouge, both documents say.
The arrest report says just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 a trooper detected Perkins speeding eastbound on Burbank Drive in a 2018 Ford F-150. The Ford was traveling 85 miles per hours in a 55 mile per hour zone, the arrest report says. The trooper initiated a traffic stop.
The arrest report goes on to say “[Perkins] immediately provided his identification...Mr. Perkins also advised he was a Lieutenant with Louisiana State Police.”
The trooper wrote in the arrest report that Perkins admitted to consuming two beers. After that point, the trooper conducted a traffic stop, the trooper suspected that Perkins was impaired and completed a series of standardized field sobriety tests. The arrest report says Perkins performed “poorly.”
The trooper wrote in the arrest report that Perkins then began walking away from the scene and onto the roadway. As the trooper attempted to remove Perkins from the roadway, Perkins allegedly pushed the trooper, the arrest report says.
According to the arrest report, Perkins responded by resisting. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Louisiana State Police Troop A facility where he provided a breath sample. His blood alcohol concentration was revealed to be .177g%.
A press release issued by Louisiana State Police representatives after the incident adds further details about what happened during the arrest.
Most of the details are similar except for the part where Perkins allegedly resisted arrest. The release says the trooper at the scene tasered Perkins after he resisted.
LSP representatives said in the release that Perkins is assigned to the Bureau of Investigations.
Perkins was charged with DWI (1 offense), battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation, and improper lane usage. Perkins was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, booked in AFIS and released.
Perkins’ State Police property has been collected and he has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, the release said.
