Newly formed Tropical Depression Five forecast to be hurricane near Puerto Rico next week

(WAFB) - Just several weeks ahead of peak hurricane season, Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the tropical Atlantic Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm, and then into a hurricane by Thursday morning just south of Puerto Rico.
NHC began advisories on Tropical Depression Five at 11 a.m. Saturday, which was located 805 miles east-southeast of Barbados and moving west at 12 mph. If the depression turns into a tropical storm, it would be named either Dorian or Erin.
Meanwhile in South Florida, another low pressure system, known as Invest 98, is producing a large area of disorganized showers from Miami to West Palm Beach Saturday morning.
Invest 98 is expected to become a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours, and appears to not pose a significant tropical threat to the state.
Hurricane season this year started May 20 and ends Nov. 30.
