MAIS kicks off high school football season

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Friday night was the beginning of the MAIS regular season.
In Clinton, the Silliman Wildcats hosted the Amite School Center Rebels.
Silliman made it look easy in this one, as the Wildcats went on to win by a final of 46-10.
Oak Forest was on the road for its season opener. The Yellowjackets came away with the 7-0 win at Adams County Christian.
Next Friday Night, the Louisiana high school football tradition will continue, as we kick off the 30th season of Sportsline Friday Nite with the jamboree edition and all the highlights of that one and only preseason game for most of our area high school football teams.
