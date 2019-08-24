Police: Apparent juvenile found dead with gunshot wounds on North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that killed a juvenile and injured an 18-year-old, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Detectives began investigating the shooting at around 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of St. Vincent De Paul Drive near N. 16th Street. According to a Saturday morning release from BRPD, an 18-yea-old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries did not appear life threatening at the time, according to BRPD.
The second shooting victim, believed to be a juvenile male, was found dead near the S. 16th and North Boulevard intersection. Investigators learned that he had several gunshot wounds.
Detectives have not yet determined a motive or identified any suspects.
Details are limited at this time. Refresh this page, and follow WAFB 9NEWS on Facebook and Twitter for the latest developments.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.