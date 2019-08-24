Georgia Southern preps to face LSU in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Georgia Southern will be in Baton Rouge on August 31, getting ready to play the season opener with No. 6-ranked LSU in Tiger Stadium.
“We have to be able to play anytime, anywhere, any place; that’s what Georgia Southern’s always done,” said head coach Chad Lunsford. “That’s something that’s kind of stuck with our kids through this offseason. Hey, we don’t want it easy. We want it the way it is. And we want to go earn it.”
While there’s a big disparity between Sun Belt and SEC football programs’ rosters and resources, the Eagles’ tradition from the days when they were an FCS powerhouse, plus their option offense will make this matchup a little more interesting than playing most of the other possible opponents from their conference.
