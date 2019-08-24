FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Possible tropical development to bring heavy rain this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An area of low pressure continues to sit in the Northwest Gulf of Mexico. This low is not expected to become a tropical cyclone, but is producing tropical-type rain bands, which will impact the local area off and on through the weekend.
These bands of rain will produce brief heavy downpours and some gusty winds. Timing these features is often times difficult, but for now we think we are likely to see a morning round and afternoon round each day through Monday.
By Monday, the low pressure system will start to push to our east limiting rain chances. That means as students head back to class Monday they will need the rain gear. With the abundance in clouds and high rain chances, afternoon temperatures should be held in the 80s over the next few days.
Elevated rain chances will remain Tuesday and Wednesday (50 to 60%) as we remain in a moist and unstable environment. We look to sneak into the low 90s those two days.
A weak cold front is forecast to push through the area Thursday. This won’t deliver a significant cool down, but will bring less humid and dry weather to end the week.
Friday’s weather is looking really nice with dry conditions and comfortable air by late August standards. By next weekend, we start to see a return for slight afternoon rain chances and an uptick in humidity.
The tropics are heating up. We are tracking two invests 98L & 99L. Both are given high chances for development into at least tropical depressions sometime over the weekend.
Invest 98L is currently forecast to move north along the East Coast while Invest 99-L is forecast to move towards the Lesser Antilles and possibly into the Eastern Caribbean over the next five days. We do not have any immediate Gulf of Mexico tropical threats at this time.
