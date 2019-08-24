Baton Rouge drivers spend more than 2 days stuck in congestion each year, study shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new Texas A&M University study on urban mobility shows traffic delays Baton Rouge drivers by an average of 58 hours each year.
For metro areas with populations between 500,000 and 1 million people, Baton Rouge ranks 24th worst in the nation in this yearly delay per commuter.
The study indicates a 20 minute drive on open roads in Baton Rouge would take 27.2 minutes during an average rush hour, 6th worst in the nation for its size.
On average, Texas A&M postulates Baton Rouge drivers pay $1,010 each year in missed opportunities because of delays and for the 25 gallons of additional gas required to maneuver through yearly traffic. Baton Rouge residents lose out on a total of $525 million each year because of this, according to the study.
Read the full report here.
