ACTION JACKSON: Social security scam costing consumers millions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central is issuing a warning to consumers about a scam in which callers pose as a Social Security office employee in order to steal personal information.
The caller attempts to convince consumers their Social Security number has been suspended for illegal activities and they must call a number to have the issue resolved immediately.
"Fear is a motivating factor for anyone to be scammed, and so what we want consumers to understand is the Social Security office is not going to call you in this manner. The scammer then instructs the consumer to call a number immediately to try to resolve the issue or face the consequences. If somebody calls you and they tell you that they’re with a particular agency and they’re requesting personal information, you should not provide that,” said Carmen Million, director of the BBB.
According to the FTC, more than 76,000 instances of this scam have been reported between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019. In total, callers reported losses of $19 million from Social Security scams in the last year.
Million suggests consumers hang up the phone if they are uncertain about a caller and call the agency itself from a legitimate number.
