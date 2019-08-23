Winner of $10,000 prize asked to come forward before September 25

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The winner of a $10,000 Mega Millions jackpot is being asked to come forward before the September 25 deadline.
Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Jett’s Food Mart #3 on Main Street in Zachary ahead of the the March 29, 2019 drawing. The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation.
“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim the prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”
After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which by law is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off games and player promotions.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.