SU postpones non-payment purge date due to technical registration issues

SU postpones non-payment purge date due to technical registration issues
(Source: Pixabay)
By Mykal Vincent | August 23, 2019 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 11:54 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University officials have pushed back the date students will be removed from classes due to non-payment after a technical issue in the registration process.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Dr. Kimberly Scott, says the school is working diligently to enhance the student experience.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Scott acknowledged a technical issue in the enrollment and registration process, and says officials will be providing enrollment assistance through the “one-stop-shop” in T.H. Harris Hall and Stewart Hall until all students have successfull completed the process.

Read the full letter to students below:

From Dr. Kimberly Scott, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs: Update on Registration Process Removal for Non-Payment...

Posted by Southern University and A&M College - Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, August 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.