SU postpones non-payment purge date due to technical registration issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University officials have pushed back the date students will be removed from classes due to non-payment after a technical issue in the registration process.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Dr. Kimberly Scott, says the school is working diligently to enhance the student experience.
In a Facebook post, Dr. Scott acknowledged a technical issue in the enrollment and registration process, and says officials will be providing enrollment assistance through the “one-stop-shop” in T.H. Harris Hall and Stewart Hall until all students have successfull completed the process.
Read the full letter to students below:
