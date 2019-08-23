Parents rail against school buses being unreliable in the mornings, late in the evenings and always overcrowded

By Kenley Hargett | August 22, 2019 at 10:32 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 5:09 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The school year is just getting started, and some Caddo Parish parents are upset with the bus transportation.

“We have had our kids come home as late as 7 p.m." Ashley Kelley said. “In the mornings, we’ve had to call the school because the bus never showed up or came as late as 7:45 a.m.”

Other parents echoed the same sentiments when asked about their children’s transportation.

“It’s horrible,” Sabrina Baker said. “This week, they didn’t pick up the kids until 8 a.m. and they didn’t get home until 5 p.m.”

She wants the School District to hold bus drivers accountable and keep them on schedule.

When KSLA News 12 reached out to Caddo School District about these concerns, officials replied with this statement.

“The district takes all parental concerns into consideration; and we encourage parents to talk their child’s principal. If a bus is overcrowded, we work to find another bus to safely take their children home. We do have a driver shortage and currently have a driver class to help fill those roles.”
— Caddo School District

The School District is planning a job fair to help recruit bus drivers.

Also, click here if you are interested in becoming a bus driver for Caddo public schools.

