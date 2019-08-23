16 new cases of hepatitis A reported in La. since last Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Almost 20 more cases of hepatitis A have been reported in the last week, according to new numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Friday.
As of Aug. 23, 484 people have been diagnosed with the HAV infection linked to the current outbreak. There are five unrelated cases in the state as well. The number of cases is up 16 from the previous week when LDH reported 468 cases.
Similarly to weeks past, the largest concentration of cases is in Livingston Parish with over 126 followed by East Baton Rouge Parish with more than 76. Ouachita Parish reports over 51 cases. Morehouse and Ascension Parishes both report between 26-50 cases.
The hepatitis A outbreak in Louisiana has reached the highest number of cases in 20 years. In an average year, Louisiana has 10 to 15 cases of hepatitis A.
