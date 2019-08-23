Many La. football teams hold final scrimmages before jamborees start

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Broncos showed off their big new jumbotron Thursday, as David Brewerton and his defending Class 5A state champs scrimmaged Parkview Baptist with its new head coach Stefan LeFors.
Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown, who has committed to Memphis, found wide receiver Jalen Crear for a long gain. Then, senior running back RJ Allen finshed off the drive by muscling his way into the end zone.
The Eagles will be home next week for a jamboree with St. Michael, while Zachary will welcome West Feliciana.
Denham Springs also played at home in a 5A matchup with the Catholic Bears. Bill Conides and Gabe Fertita both coached at Myles Brennan’s alma mater, St. Stanislaus in Mississippi.
The Bears drew first blood with a nice drive, as quarterback Jackson Thomas threw the deep strike down the middle to get Catholic in the red zone and from there, it was tailback George Hart crashing in for the first touchdown. Conides has a good one at quarterback, too. Luke Lunsford fired one to the corner of the end zone, where EJ Burgess hauled it in right in front of a Bears defender and the pylon.
Catholic will face Walker next week in the jamboree, while Denham Springs will host Dutchtown.
The Griffins were at home for their scrimmage with Istrouma. The Indians showed up late but Dutchtown’s guys didn’t seem to mind.
Senior quarterback Stephen Winfield called his own number to get across the goal line for a score, but the Indians showed they could make some noise in their return to varsity action this year, with some explosive plays of their own.
They’ll be at Broadmoor next week to face Capitol in a jamboree tripleheader.
Former Amite, LSU, and Tulane quarterback Lester Ricard made his Scotlandville debut with the Hornets visiting Woodlawn and Marcus Randall.
Scotlandville put up four big scores right off the bat, serving notice that it may be back after last year’s losing season.
Scotlandville will host a four-team jamboree next week, while Woodlawn will travel to Mandeville.
