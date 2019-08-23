Man sentenced to 40 years in jail for killing his wife while child was in home

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of shooting and killing his wife while their child was in the home.
Jaris Howard, 36, was found guilty of manslaughter on April 23, 2019 for the shooting death of his then wife, Shella “Shay” Thomas Howard, 27. Howard was sentenced by Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
The 23rd Judicial District Court says the shooting happened on July 21, 2014. Shay’s body was found the home with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene. It was discovered Howard shot Shella while she was getting dressed in the bathroom, with their young child present in the home. Howard then went to a relative’s house with the child.
The 23rd JDC says Howard told relatives he had shot Shella and that she was dead. Deputies found Howard at his mother’s home and arrested him. He also reportedly confessed to deputies while on the way to jail.
On Aug. 20, 2019, Howard was sentenced to a 40-year sentence with credit for time served. This is the maximum sentence for a manslaughter charge.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.