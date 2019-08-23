‘I will love her forever’: Husband Glynn Boyd gives emotional eulogy at Nancy Parker’s memorial

“I thought our love, our marriage, would live a lifetime. I really did. Last week, I was sucker punched. My heart was shattered into pieces. It just hit me. It’s gone. This award winning journalist who delivered the news every day, was now the news. And her weakened husband had to deliver that news to her mom, dad and three children. The hardest thing I’ve ever done was to pick up the phone and tell Mr. Parker, ‘they gave her to the heavens, they gave her to me. So cruel, so brutal," Boyd said. “I hope no one ever has to experience what I just experienced and the pain that I feel right now. This is not normal. I’m dealing with something that’s really not normal and I can handle it, but if I want to cry, I’m going to cry.”