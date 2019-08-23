HUD releases guidance on $1.2 billion in storm mitigation funds for La.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development finally pushed out regs today for $6.8 billion of the federal recovery dollars we helped secure for the 2016 Louisiana flood and other disasters. These resources are for improved flood protection and community resilience and are on top of the full funding we secured for Comite, West Shore and other priority projects across our state. We’re working our way through the 126 page document now... One preliminary take is that it looks like at least half of the dollars will be put to work in affected parishes in Louisiana (including EBR/Livingston/Ascension). We will post a more comprehensive take soon,” said Congressman Garret Graves.