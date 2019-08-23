FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weekend ahead

We cannot rule out pockets of brief, heavy downpours either day, but we are not anticipating a widespread flooding issue over the weekend either. Most WAFB neighborhoods can plan for 1” to 3” of rain over the two days, with some isolated rain totals of 4” or more for the weekend. Remember, in a setup like this, a few strong thunderstorms are possible, but we do not anticipate a severe weather outbreak either day.