FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered rains were the story Friday, yet the First Alert forecast gets even wetter Saturday and Sunday. Friday afternoon’s Storm Team forecast sets rain chances at 70% or better both Saturday and Sunday, with highs both days in the mid to upper 80s. While many WAFB neighborhoods will be dealing with on and off rains both days, we don’t expect either day to be one of those “all day downpours.”
We cannot rule out pockets of brief, heavy downpours either day, but we are not anticipating a widespread flooding issue over the weekend either. Most WAFB neighborhoods can plan for 1” to 3” of rain over the two days, with some isolated rain totals of 4” or more for the weekend. Remember, in a setup like this, a few strong thunderstorms are possible, but we do not anticipate a severe weather outbreak either day.
A broad disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to drift northward over the weekend, providing moisture, plus lift for the rainy forecast.
The forecast stays wet Monday too, with rain chances at 60%, followed by 50/50 rain chances both Tuesday and Wednesday. By mid-week, high temperatures will climb back into the 90s for many WAFB communities.
The extended outlook for the latter half of next week and into the weekend reduces rain chances even further, with some of our guidance hinting at a cool front trying to slip into the Lower Mississippi Valley towards the end of the week.
In the tropics, in addition to that “blob” in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking Invest 98L off the Florida coast and Invest 99L in the central tropical Atlantic.
Invest 98L is posted with a 90% chance of development over the next five days, with the NHC forecast taking 98L northward along the southeast U.S. coastline.
Invest 99L appears to be headed towards the Lesser Antilles and is given a 50% chance of tropical development over the next five days.
At the same time, Tropical Depression Chantal continues to meander over the open Atlantic, with the latest forecast for that system calling for its demise over the weekend.
