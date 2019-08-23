FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Friday through Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Overall, your Friday morning commute “should” be relatively dry but FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is already showing areas of showers and storms moving northward from the Gulf.
And, FUTURE RADAR is indicating scattered showers are quite possible for a portion of our area prior to mid-morning! Wet weather stays in our forecast – not only today, but over the weekend and into (at least) the middle of next week; 60% coverage today – 60% to 70% coverage both Saturday and Sunday.
While we’re not expecting “widespread” severe weather, there could certainly be pockets of locally heavy rainfall and isolated strong storms each day. Afternoon highs will likely top out in the upper 80°s; overnight lows in the mid 70°s.
