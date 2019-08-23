Cole strikes out 12, Bregman HR lifts Astros over Tigers 6-3

Astros: All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, for right knee arthroscopic surgery and is expected to be out 4 to 6 weeks, the Astros said. ... SS Carlos Correa said he was optimistic after an MRI showed no structural damage to his back. Correa was placed on the IL on Wednesday after leaving Monday night's game with back discomfort.