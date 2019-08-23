Baton Rouge woman accused of crashing into Slidell school bus head-on while on drugs

SLIDELL, La. (WAFB) - A woman from Baton Rouge is accused of crashing head-on into a school bus in Slidell while under the influence of narcotics.
The Slidell Police Department says the crash happened Friday, Aug. 23 at the top of the Highway 11/Front Street bridge, which goes over the railroad tracks between Gause Boulevard and North Boulevard.
The police department says witness statements indicate that Alexandra Alley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was driving south on Highway 11 in a 2015 Honda Accord when she crossed over the center line and hit the bus head-on. The crash caused one of the front wheels of the bus to come off. Police say the bus spun out of control, causing it to hit an unmarked Louisiana Probation and Patrol police vehicle.
Police say no children were on board at the time of the wreck. The driver of the bus sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the probation and patrol vehicle was uninjured.
Officers say when they arrived on scene, it was obvious Alley was under the influence of narcotics. Police report finding narcotics in Alley’s vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Once released, Alley will be charged with DUI (2nd offense), driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, vehicular negligent injuring, and improper lane usage.
Toxicology results from Alley are pending.
