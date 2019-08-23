ACTION JACKSON: Residents say Republic Services trucks tearing up their yards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners on North Engleswood Street in Brownsfield say Republic Services garbage trucks are damaging their property. The street leads to a dead end, so the truck drivers use the residents’ yards to turn around.
“They’re constantly tracking and tracking in the yard, and we’re just trying to get them to stop,” said Maurice Miles, a resident.
“I had to take things in my own hand, get my property back up. As you can see, I put out pillars to keep them out my yard,” said Willie Briggs, another resident.
A Republic Services representative says they tried to address the issue nearly three years ago. One option presented was to have the truck drive in reverse down the street. However, all residents would have to agree to bring their trash bins to the east side of the street, and residents did not agree on that proposed solution.
“You’ve worked hard all your life. We’re retired now, and you don’t want to see your property torn up, you know, so we just hope that we can get this situation resolved,” said Miles.
The company’s second option would be to build an area for the trucks to turn around, but the company says the street belongs to the city, which would have to help create a plan of action for the project.
